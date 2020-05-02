Menu

Telford woman wears new fancy dress costume every day to keep spirits high

By Rob Smith

A Telford woman has been passing the time during the lockdown finding a new eccentric costume to wear everyday, posting photos online daily to keep her friends' spirits high.

Gemma as a ladybird on the 24th day of dressing up

Gemma Aston, 36, from Woodside, has been dressing up with different themes for over a month, with some of her favourites including glamorous film star Audrey Hepburn and Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' character, Sandy.

She posts the results to her Facebook profile to spark some smiles.

Gemma, a volunteer support worker, has collected costumes herself over the years and has also had support from friends and family.

"I have had ideas, friends and neighbours have dropped stuff off as well.

"Hopefully I can keep going for a little while longer but I am struggling, running out of ideas.

"The idea was from my friend, she used to work with me. Everyone knows I love to dress up – at Christmas for the week I dressed up every day in all of my Christmas costumes."

Her friend challenged her to find a new costume for every day during lockdown.

"It has been quite fun and I have had some lovely comments from people saying 'I'm in hospital, I have seen your posts, it is keeping me going'."

One of the costumes served as a special tribute to a friend's husband, who died of cancer two weeks ago.

Gemma wore Paul Simpson's beloved Birmingham City FC shirt, lent to her by Paul's partner Lisa, for one of her photo shoots and raised money for Cancer Research UK.

