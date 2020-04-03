Telford boy, aged 11, dressed as huge Pikachu patrols streets to keep spirits high during lockdown

In the Pikachu suit is 11-year-old Fletcher Burman, who has been walking around St Georges dressed as the mascot for the popular Pokémon game series to cheer people up and entertain children who are stuck at home.

Fletcher's father Richard explained: "My son bought the costume last year, bizarrely, as a Halloween costume. He had heard about someone going out in a Batman costume to cheer up kids.

"He loved the idea of going out in his giant, inflatable Pikachu costume to cheer up the people in the local area.

"We've invited everyone to take photos and videos up post on the local [Facebook] group to help keep spirits up."

When Richard publicised Fletcher's plan, they were inundated with dozens of requests from St Georges residents for the family to visit their streets.

So they drew up a map of the area and made their rounds together for their daily exercise, with Fletcher's younger brother Fox dressed as Spiderman to boot.

Richard said: "We ended up covering 11.5km and saw many, many people waving and standing at their front door to say hello. Lots of happy faces and smiling kids.

"We had one motorist stop and get out of his car to get a selfie! We're all tired but very happy to bring a smile to people's faces."