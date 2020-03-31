Advertising
Car used in county lines drug dealing stopped in Telford
A car used for county lines drug dealing was involved in a police chase and was stopped using a stinger.
The red car was travelling from the West Midlands to Telford transporting drugs last night when it was spotted by police.
They used a spike strip to burst a tyre but the driver still tried to get away.
A police BMW X5 then brought the car to a stop using a "tactical tickle".
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.