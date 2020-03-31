Menu

Car used in county lines drug dealing stopped in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A car used for county lines drug dealing was involved in a police chase and was stopped using a stinger.

Picture: @OPUShropshire

The red car was travelling from the West Midlands to Telford transporting drugs last night when it was spotted by police.

They used a spike strip to burst a tyre but the driver still tried to get away.

A police BMW X5 then brought the car to a stop using a "tactical tickle".

