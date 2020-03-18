Man rescued after Telford house fire caused by cooking

Shropshire Fire received a call just after 5pm this evening to head out to Freeston Avenue in St Georges.

It is not yet known if the man suffered any serious injuries.

Three fire appliances were sent from Telford Central and Wellington and an operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and positive pressure ventilation during the operation.

Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.