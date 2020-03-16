Knife angel inspires children to get creative

As part of the sculpture's visit to Southwater throughout March, Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police and other partner have organised a wide range of youth engagement activities.

This has included the council's anti-violence art awards.

Last week the British Ironwork Centre, home of the Knife Angel, welcomed Police Sergeant Louise Hickman and Police Community Support Officer, Michelle Thompson, to judge the hundreds of entries.

Both Louise and Michelle are heavily involved in West Mercia Police’s Steer Clear youth knife intervention programme to engage young people with anti-violence awareness and education.

Clive Knowles, Louise Hickman, Michelle Thomason and Sarah McManus judge the Knife Angel art competition

Ironwork Centre chairman Clive Knowles said primary and secondary school students were tasked with creating a piece of artwork inspired by the Knife Angel, its anti-violence message, and three keywords – compassion, community and courage.

He said: "Just last month a 16-year-old was brutally attacked and stabbed in Telford Town Park, making youth engagement like the ‘Anti-Violence Art Awards’ critically important and particularly relevant."

Primary school students were asked to design a new logo for the ‘Steer Clear’ programme and secondary school students were asked to create artwork that could form a part of the programme’s promotional literature.

"A total of 350 art pieces were created by local schools all across the Telford & Wrekin area, all depicting anti-violence and peace in one way or another. "

The award ceremony will take pace on March 28 in Southwater Square, where all 350 artworks will be on display for the public to see.

Certificates will be awarded to all participant with prizes including a laptop, £200 worth of Go Ape! vouchers, and sports vouchers supplied by various sponsors will go to the winner.

"Once the award ceremony is finished, Louise and Michelle intend to create a tapestry out of all the artwork, which will be displayed in Telford."

"The creation of ‘Anti-Violence Art Awards’ will now form a part of the Knife Angel’s ‘Agreement of Conscience’. All hosting towns and cities will be required to run an art awards programme of their own alongside the Angel’s visit. The brief surrounding each host location’s art awards will be largely up to them but must encompass youth anti-violence education and awareness. We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with."