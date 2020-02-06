Man arrested and 127 cannabis plants seized in Telford raid

Police raided a house in Stebbings, Sutton Hill yesterday, where they found several rooms containing cannabis plants being grown under lights.

The cannabis grow was taken apart and removed. The plants and lights have all been sent for destruction.

A man was arrested at the location on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has been assisting officers with their investigation.

Anybody with information about a cannabis grow is asked to get in touch with police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org