Menu

Advertising

Man arrested and 127 cannabis plants seized in Telford raid

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Crime | Published:

A total of 127 cannabis plans were seized and a man was arrested after a drugs raid in Telford.

Police raided a house in Stebbings, Sutton Hill yesterday, where they found several rooms containing cannabis plants being grown under lights.

The cannabis grow was taken apart and removed. The plants and lights have all been sent for destruction.

A man was arrested at the location on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has been assisting officers with their investigation.

Anybody with information about a cannabis grow is asked to get in touch with police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News