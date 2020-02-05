Telford residents encouraged to share views at meet with council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies will be at the Wellington Orbit on Thursday, February 13 for an hour from 10am.

The council's Meet Shaun events aim to gather ideas from across the borough to gain a better understanding of the views and opinions of residents and what can be improved around the town.

There is no need to book and members of the public can drop in to share ideas face to face.

Councillor Davies said: "Events like this have given me many really useful ideas about the sort of things people want their council to do for them, often resulting in new initiatives for the council.

“We’re always very open to new ideas as we seek to create a better borough by protecting, caring and investing in our services.”

Other Meet Shaun events have been held across the borough at locations including Ironbridge, Oakengates, Newport and Dawley. There are also regular Meet the Cabinet sessions. A virtual session is also planned.

Councillor Davies can be contacted on Facebook or via Twitter @cllrshaundavies.