Nearly £90,000 given to Telford community projects

The money has gone towards 115 local projects so far, and other groups have until January 31 to apply for the current round of funding.

Since 2015, Telford & Wrekin Council’s waste contractor Veolia has been offering grants as part of its agreed contract with the council to provide added value over and above the recycling and refuse services it provides.

The Telford Repair Café at The Wakes in Oakengates was one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 round of grants. Ann Johnson submitted a successful bid for £500 to help set up ‘The Repair Shop’ style café for people to bring along items that need fixing.

Today, the repair café sessions are run on the last Saturday of the month and attract people who want things fixed from across the borough and beyond. The next session is on January 25 from 10am to 2pm.

Anne said: “We’re so grateful for the funding, and are thrilled to report that the group is now self-sustaining and an established fixture at The Wakes. We have a great network of talented volunteers who repair up to 20 items a month and are happy to share their knowledge and skills. It’s fantastic to see people repairing items rather than throwing them away."

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member responsible for the waste collection and recycling contract, said: “The added value element of the contracts we secure make a real difference. You can see this with The Repair Café. A community garden at Old Park School, junior playing kits for Madeley Cricket Club and a safer ramp at St George’s Bowling Club are just a few more examples of the difference the grants make.”

Steve Mitchell, director at West Midlands Veolia, said: “It’s a pleasure for us to work on this added value plan with the council and we are proud to partner with communities in this way to make the borough a wonderful place to live. We look forward to supporting many more local projects for years to come.”

For more information about the grants visit bit.ly/386f0nm