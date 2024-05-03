Horrors of Post Office scandal being brought to stage by county theatre group

The scandal saw hundreds of Post Office workers wrongly jailed due to a faulty IT system.

The ongoing fallout from the miscarriage of justice is part of an inquiry, which is currently taking place.

In Shropshire, two Post Office workers faced the ultimate injustice, being wrongly jailed as part of scandal.

Tracy Felstead, from Brookside, Telford, and Rubbina Shaheen, from Shrewsbury, were among dozens to have their names cleared by the Court of Appeal in 2021, after it ruled that the Post Office's defective Horizon computer system made their prosecutions "an affront to the public conscience".

Now two theatre groups Pentabus and New Perspectives, are marking their 50th anniversary celebrations, and a combined 100 years of world-class rural touring theatre, with 'Make Good', a new musical three years in the making that tells the story of the Post Office Scandal.

The show will tour in Autumn this year with dates and venues to be announced in the coming months.