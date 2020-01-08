Man cut free as car smashes through roadside barrier in Telford

The casualty was taken to hospital after the collision involving two cars at the junction of Holyhead Road and Queensway, near Greyhound Interchange in Ketley Bank, just after 2.10pmthe .

The scene of the crash. Photo: @OPUShropshire

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance to treat the patient for minor injuries before taking him to the Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported that one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be cut free.

The road was closed shortly after the crash and was still shut over an hour later.

The fire service sent two fire engines, from Telford Central and Wellington.