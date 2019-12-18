'Massive success' as Telford council Land Deal creates more than 1,100 jobs

The deal is a partnership between the council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, which enables the disposal of public land through upfront investment and site preparation.

The council said it has delivered 21 commercial sites and 10 residential sites across the borough, delivering 1,114 jobs.

A report before the council’s cabinet, which meets on January 2, said that the deal has realised a gross sale income of £27.3 million, with a locally retained profit share of £3.3m.

The Land Deal has operated alongside the council’s Growth Fund which has invested £43m into commercial, industrial, hotel and retail schemes, anticipated to deliver 1,000 new jobs and safeguard a further 250.

The report said that benefits to the borough have included enabling the council to react quickly to the market, capitalising on investment demand and providing bespoke buildings suited to specific business requirements.

Individual industrial sites highlighted as achievements in the report include a group of 15 start-up units at Hortonwood West, the new Craemer UK Ltd site and Rosewood Pet Products.

Fantastic

Residential sites highlighted in the report include a Kier Living development at Apley, a scheme being delivered by the council’s wholly owned company Nuplace at Snedshill and a Lovell Partnerships development at Priorslee.

Advertising

Councillor David Wright, the council’s cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “The Land Deal and the Growth Fund have been fantastic for the borough of Telford & Wrekin, creating hundreds of jobs and resulting in millions of pounds of inward investment.

“The great news is that it doesn’t stop here as lots more is planned going forward. It has been a massive contributor to Telford being the fastest growing town in the Midlands.”

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for the borough economy, said: “We have a great story to tell here in Telford. The Land Deal has enabled our economy to come on in leaps and bounds.

“It is also a great partnership story as our close relationship with both Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership has resulted in all this investment.”