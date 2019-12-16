Later flurry takes toy appeal towards 1,000 mark

Once more we have joined forces with our partners at Storage King to bring a little festive joy to youngsters who might be finding Christmas a difficult time of year.

A box full of 25 toys donated by Saputo Dairy UK's Innovation Centre, in Edgmond, was among the latest deliveries. Staff at Telford-based Moba UK brought in toys worth hundreds of pounds after holding a collection.

This year the appeal was supported for the first time by Pure Gym in Telford and Rotherwood Healthcare, which runs the St George's Park and Roden Hall care homes in the town.

Between them they have collected more than 150 toys for the appeal.

The appeal is in its fifth year, and this time we are collecting toys for five different organisations which work with youngsters across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Your donations will be shared among The Harry Johnson Trust, which supports children being treated for cancer, Hope House Children's Hospice, which looks after more than 300 children across the region, and Telford Young Carers, which provides support for youngsters who look after a loved one. Toys and gifts will also be donated to the children's ward at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, and The Movement Centre in Gobowen which provides life-changing therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other mobility-related conditions.

So far more than 900 toys have been collected for the appeal.

Harmesh Jassel, who keeps Hadnall Village Stores, also donated £200 worth of toys.

The gifts will be handed over later this week.