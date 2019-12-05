Lib Dems pledge 60 new police officers for Telford

It is part of a national £1 billion nationwide investment pledge from the Liberal Democrats into community policing if they win.

Thomas Janke, Liberal Democrat candidate for the Wrekin, said: “Too many people feel unsafe in their own homes and walking down their own streets. With entire communities feeling exposed and vulnerable, both the Tories and Labour are claiming to offer solutions but the sums just don’t add up.

“Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's reckless Brexit threatens to cut the UK off from vital crime-fighting tools that the police use every day to keep us safe. His plans mean that hundreds of criminals in the West Midlands could remain at large, threatening the safety of our community."

Thomas Janke has campaigned for more neighbourhood officers in the Telford and Wrekin, and came into conflict with Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion in March over the true number of ‘bobbies on the beat’ in the borough.

Shana Roberts, Liberal Democrat candidate for Telford, said: “Only the Liberal Democrats have a bold and credible plan to increase the number of police across Telford and Wrekin. The Liberal Democrats are committing £1 billion nationwide investment per year to fund this – that’s £250 million more than Labour or the Tories.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party willing to back our neighbourhood police with money, not just words. We are the only party that can stop Brexit, make our communities safe and build a brighter future.”

Mr Janke will face Conservative candidate Mark Pritchard, Labour candidate Dylan Harrison and Green candidate Tim Dawes in The Wrekin.

Miss Roberts will stand against Conservative candidate Lucy Allan and Labour candidate Katrina Gilman in Telford.