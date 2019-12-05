General Election: 20,000 postal votes already submitted in Telford

Postal ballot papers have been sent out to 35,000 people, and more than half of them have already been returned.

The votes are being verified and checked, although no votes will be counted before the close of polls on December 12.

For those who are not voting by post, polls will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, December 12.

Jonathan Eatough, acting returning officer for the elections in Telford & Wrekin, said: “The early return of postal votes means that we can make all the necessary security checks in preparation for the count after the election.

“Postal votes that are returned too late will not be counted. It’s really important that people send them back to us as soon as possible.”

For security purposes, anyone with a postal vote should ensure they post it via the Royal Mail personally and under no circumstances hand it to anyone else for posting.

There is also a ballot box available at Addenbrooke House in Telford where they can be posted up until 5pm on December 12.

Postal votes can also be handed in at local polling stations on polling day up until the close of polls at 10pm.