General election: More than 35,000 people to vote by post in Telford and Wrekin

More than 35,000 people across the two constituencies have chosen to use a postal vote ahead of December 12.

And those still interested in voting have until Tuesday to register.

Jonathan Eatough, acting returning officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It’s really quick and straightforward to apply for a postal vote.

"If you’re away on business, on holiday or just have other commitments that mean you can’t get to your nearest polling station between 7am and 10pm on December 12, there’s no reason you have to miss out on having your say on who represents you.

“There’s nothing to stop anyone in the borough from having their say on December 12.”

Visit gov.uk/register-to-vote to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Paper application forms are available also available from councils on request for anybody without internet access.