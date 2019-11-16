Elves, Santas and snowmen in Telford run for Midlands Air Ambulance

The event takes place at Telford Town Park on December 1.

There will be two routes for runners – 2km or 5km – and pre-registration is encouraged before the day to avoid disappointment.

Although Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for the fun run, festive wear is only optional and not essential if you want to take part.

Entrants can arrive at Telford Town Park from 10.30am.

For adults wishing to take part, it costs £10 to register, for children it’s £5 and under-fives go free.

Once signed up, all entrants will receive a free raffle ticket and a variety of prizes will be available. Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Since 1991, the charity has responded to over 54,000 incidents and we average 2,000 missions a year, which, altogether cost more than £9 million. It’s thanks to local people having fun and taking part in community events, such as the Telford Christmas run, that we are able to continue saving lives.”

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and to register visit midlandsairambulance.com