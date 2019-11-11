Telford’s white ribbon status extended by another three years

White ribbon town status was first awarded to the town in 2011 by the charity White Ribbon UK, which works with local authorities, emergency services and organisations to ensure workplaces and communities are made safer and that they actively challenge cultures that lead to harassment, abuse, and violence.

To achieve white ribbon accreditation an organisation must produce a challenging three-year action plan.

Commitments made in Telford & Wrekin Council’s action plan include staff training, developing a zero tolerance to sexist, harassing or abusive behaviour and appointing volunteer ambassadors to help convey information and advice.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member responsible for community safety, said: “Eradicating domestic abuse is a fundamental part of our commitment to protect and care for everyone in our borough.”

Gaining white ribbon accreditation for the third time shows how serious we are in tackling this issue.

“Last year we approved a strategy to prevent domestic abuse and improve the support offered to those affected.

“We are committed to Telford & Wrekin continuing as a white ribbon council through our own internal work to support Telford being a white ribbon town.”

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK said: “We are really pleased that Telford & Wrekin Council has achieved white ribbon accreditation.

“An organisation delivering its action plan can reach a considerable number of people and really make a difference.”

To wear a white ribbon is to pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk

Follow White Ribbon UK on twitter @WhiteRibbon_UK