'I'm in total shock': Telford mother wins £50,000 at bingo

The winner, who has asked to remain anonymous, was enjoying an evening at Mecca Bingo Telford at the weekend when she scooped the win on the National Bingo Game.

The mother of two, who was visiting her own mother when she successfully claimed the prize, said she could not believe her luck as the numbers were called one after another.

Shock

She said: "I'm in total shock. All I remember is my mum telling me to ring my husband and him not believing it.

"He always tells me jokingly not to come home unless I win, so for me to tell him I won £50,000 was a huge shock.

"It's not just about winning, it's a fun night out and the team at Mecca Telford make it enjoyable and exciting.

"I wouldn't play anywhere else and I certainly won't forget the number 44."

The winner, who is a regular visitor at the club and previously won £500, said she will put the money to good use and intends to buy a new car and take her family on a holiday.

Sue Winstanley, general manager at Mecca Bingo Telford, said: “It was great to see a regular member of our club win £50,000. It’s such a transformative amount of money and it’s a pleasure to see someone who really appreciates it, take it away – the whole club was delighted.”

Alastair Stewart, business development manager at the National Bingo Game said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 jackpot winner at Mecca Telford and hope that they enjoy their winnings. It just goes to show that you can win big at bingo.”