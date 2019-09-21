Death of Telford woman, 46, caused by 'misadventure'

TammiMarie Kenny, who had a history of fibromyalgia, bi-polar disorder and had been recently diagnosed with the condition functional neurological disorder(FND), died at her home, in Acacia Drive, Leegomery, on March 24.

The inquest yesterday heard that Mrs Kenny was taking a number of prescribed medicines including for pain relief.

The cause of death was given as aspiration of gastric contents and a combination of amitriptyline and gabapentin toxicity.

Mrs Kenny, 46, who had mobility problems was taking them for pain relief.

Shropshire & Telford Assistant Coroner Mrs Joanne Lees said toxicology tests showed that the 46-year-old American an excessive amount of the two items in her system. But she said there was no evidence that Mrs Kenny had taken her own life.

Her husband Paul, told the hearing at Telford & Wrekin Register Office, that his wife had suffered a fall at work after tripping over a pallet and had "never been the same since".

Mr Kenny said his wife, an American, moved here shortly after they met over the internet. They got married in the United States in 2008.

He said her health declined in the weeks before she died, and she had become housebound. He said she spent most of her time sitting in a chair due to the discomfort.

Mr Kenny said: "She had good days and bad days. She tried to stop taking the morphine because she wanted to get out of the house, but then she would be in more pain."

He added that in the week before she died a decision was taken with her care company to remove the tablets from her, as she was dropping them due to issues with "shaking".

Mrs Lees said: "The conclusion recorded will be one of misadventure. It is Tammi herself who has taken that amount of medication, but the consequences of taking that medication was not intended by herself. She took that medication, but didn't intend to take her own life.

"Also there is no evidence that that is what caused her to pass away. My deepest condolences to you," she told Mr Kenny and his son Stuart.