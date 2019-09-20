Stunning success for Telford proms

The flag-waving evening of music and patriotism was held at the Wrekin College Memorial Hall in Wellington to coincide with the London event, and was organised by Jannice Howdle, of Telford Centre Rotary Club.

"We had expected £2,000 at the very best, but it seems we have done even better," said Jannice.

"I know that it seems improbable, but unless we have overlooked something big it seems at the moment that we made £2,446 to the charity account."

She said the full financial analysis had not yet been done, and the final profit would be confirmed after trawling through the costs.

However Jannice added: "In any event it will have been a great result and it was a really good evening to boot."

John Morris-Roberts of Telford Centre Rotary Club said: "It was a fabulous evening, and Telford club can be very proud of Gordon and Jannice for a superbly planned evening. Their daughter Sarah was the vocalist with the Jackfield Band and what a lovely singing voice she has. It was wonderful, and the fish and chips were excellent as well."

Jannice said: "The possibility of a first Last Night of the Proms arose from a chance meeting with the President of the Sedgley and Wombourne Rotary Club. He explained how they had run it for a number of years and how well it had become supported and looked forward to as an annual event. It was a good mix of enjoyable entertainment and fundraising for local charities.

"It struck me as something we could emulate in Telford."