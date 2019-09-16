Pub fun day helps boost funds for Christel's tumour appeal

The Lion pub hosted a fun day for the Christel Callow fund, including a head shave and live music, with an appearance from former Drifter, Chester Riggon.

Christel, 26, from Shifnal 26, has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma, discovered when, having suffered headaches for about two months, she went for an eye test.

The most effective form of treatment is called proton beam therapy but at the age of 26, Christel is two years past the age limit set by the NHS to receive this treatment.

The severity of the cancer means Christel has just one month to raise £62,000 for treatment.

Fun day organisers were family friend Mandie Pitchford and Lindsey Smart, who used to work with Christel.

Mandie's daughter, Chelsea, said: "It's amazing to see everyone come together to help Christel. I am sure they are going to smash the fundraising target."

Licensee Darren Beech, said he had been only too pleased to help.

Great fun at the Lion Priorslee fundraising for Christel Callow- and I got to see Chester Ridden from the #Drifters #starstruck pic.twitter.com/xO7K6knwG7 — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) September 14, 2019

"Many of the staff are giving their services free of charge today," he said.

Assistant manager of the pub, Andy Nicholls, went a step further, having his head shaved by stylist Tricia Olliver for donations for the fund.

Music was supplied by The Sheriff DJ, Telford group, The MJM band, and Chester Riggon, who all gave their services free to help boost the fund.

Anyone who wants to help Christel can do so through facebook.com/donate/362318418009785/