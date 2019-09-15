Police appeal over missing Telford girl, 17

Police are appealing for help to find Amelia Abbotts, who was last seen at her home address in Malinslee at around 11.30am on Saturday.

Officers believe she may be travelling to Manchester by train.

The 17-year-old is described as white, around 5ft tall, of slim build with medium length, dark-blonde hair. She is believed to be carrying a medium sized bag containing folders and books for college.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Amelia or knows where she might be is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.