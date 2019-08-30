Council's plans to take on parking enforcement will free up police for 'bigger threats'

John Campion, who is providing up to £200,000 for the scheme, said the move was very welcome.

His comments come after it was revealed that Telford & Wrekin Council would be taking over parking enforcement from January 13.

There will be no ticketing targets and efforts will be more about education than punishment.

Five neighbourhood enforcement officers will be hired by the council over the next few months ready for the work to begin.

Mr Campion said: "The public rightly expect their police to focus on the biggest threats, risks and harm within our communities. This change will mean police in Telford & Wrekin can now do that.

“I know how important an issue parking is for communities though. I am very pleased to deliver these new, dedicated resources to improve local parking issues for the district.”

Nicola Lowery, former ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said parking enforcement was essential in Telford because it is one of the fastest growing populations in the region.

Ms Lowery proposed the scheme alongside Newport councillor Eric Carter in 2016, and she said she was glad the council would now be taking on the powers.

“I am delighted that the Department for Transport has now confirmed a date for when these powers will be transferred from the police to our local authority as this will enable the council to take proactive approach to parking enforcement to promote safe and considerate parking," she said.

“Within the Ironbridge Gorge we have a lot of issues with vehicles parking illegally and inconsiderately and this was an important part of the case we put forward to the Council on why we needed a more proactive approach to tackling this growing issue.

"This devolvement of responsibility in January next year will ensure that the Council takes action to improve road safety within Telford & Wrekin and delivers a sustainable and educationally focussed scheme that will benefit our borough, which is essential, given that we have one of the fastest growing populations in the region."