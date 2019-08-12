Telford Lib Dems buy trees to offset election carbon footprint

The party decided to make the purchase through the Eden Reforestation Project, which seeks to plant a minimum of 500 million trees each year and to offer hope through the employment of tens of thousands of people in countries where extreme poverty is rampant.

The idea was brought forward by Telford & Wrekin Young Liberals through their chair Molly Morgan.

Party chairman Councillor Greg Spruce said “ We want to help achieve carbon neutrality in Telford & Wrekin before 2030, by setting this example we hope other parties, businesses, charities and residents join us in offsetting their carbon usage.”

Councillor Thomas Janke, the party's vice chair, said: "Liberal Democrats are known for delivering thousands of newsletters and other communications through residents’ doors in order to keep in touch all year round.

"We have carefully calculated our local party’s carbon footprint with regards to printing, mileage and energy used prior to and during the election campaign.

"We are taking our carbon neutrality responsibilities seriously and I’d like to thank our Young Liberals chair for ensuring we’re on the right track.

"This is just one of a number of ideas we have in regards of tackling the climate emergency – we want to set the right example for now and future generations to come.”

Councillor Shana Roberts, party executive member, said: “This is a human issue not a political one - everyone loses or everyone wins - there are no exceptions.

"We must be bold in our ambitions and remain resolute in the face of opposition. We must lead the way today so we that we can guarantee a tomorrow for everyone.”