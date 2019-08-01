Menu

Advertising

Telford & Wrekin Council's payments to councillors fall

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Borough councillors and co-optees in Telford & Wrekin were paid more than £600,000 in allowances and re-imbursements in 2018/19.

The council has published the amounts paid out to its 54 councillors and 11 co-optees for the last financial year.

It said that the total was £243 down on last year, and £55,638 down on 2009/10.

Councillors all receive a basic allowance of £7,870 a year, while councillors with special responsibilities including membership of cabinet are entitled to an additional allowance.

A council spokesperson said: "Councillors were paid £11,550 less in allowances than they were entitled to as the cabinet took a voluntary reduction in special responsibilities allowance.

"The total voluntary reduction made by Cabinet members since 2011 totals over £146,000 and this latest saving was used to help fund the council’s Young People’s Grants Scheme to promote educational, cultural and sporting excellence in the borough.

"Councillors and co-optees can also claim reimbursements for expenses incurred in their council work. In 2018/19 this was £420.88. In 2009/10 the total figure for reimbursements was £12,008."

Full details of what each councillor is paid and reimbursements claimed are published at www.telford.gov.uk/opencouncil.

Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News