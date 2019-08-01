Telford & Wrekin Council's payments to councillors fall

The council has published the amounts paid out to its 54 councillors and 11 co-optees for the last financial year.

It said that the total was £243 down on last year, and £55,638 down on 2009/10.

Councillors all receive a basic allowance of £7,870 a year, while councillors with special responsibilities including membership of cabinet are entitled to an additional allowance.

A council spokesperson said: "Councillors were paid £11,550 less in allowances than they were entitled to as the cabinet took a voluntary reduction in special responsibilities allowance.

"The total voluntary reduction made by Cabinet members since 2011 totals over £146,000 and this latest saving was used to help fund the council’s Young People’s Grants Scheme to promote educational, cultural and sporting excellence in the borough.

"Councillors and co-optees can also claim reimbursements for expenses incurred in their council work. In 2018/19 this was £420.88. In 2009/10 the total figure for reimbursements was £12,008."

Full details of what each councillor is paid and reimbursements claimed are published at www.telford.gov.uk/opencouncil.