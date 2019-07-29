Telford & Wrekin Council helps fund free holiday activities

This will help families to cope with the financial pressures of school holidays.

Brookside Big Local, Donnington Partnership, Great Dawley Town Council and many others are among the organisations which successfully bid for funding to provide nutritious meals and a wide range of children’s holiday activities for families in the borough who otherwise couldn’t afford these.

The organisations received funding from the £50,000 holiday activities and eat well fund.

Sam Pitch, from Brookside Big Local said: “This funding from the council helps us to organise lots of holiday games and activities for children of different ages, from sports and crafts to cooking.”

“We can then support low income families in our community, who otherwise find the school holidays a struggle.

“We can help keep children entertained, eating healthy meals and getting ready for the start of the new school term.”

Brookside Big Local is delivering the activities in partnership with Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council, Shropshire Youth Association, Telford Church, Telford Baden Powell Scouts and Brookside Central.

Richard Overton, centre manager of Donnington Community Hub, said: “Thanks to the council’s funding, for the first time we can organise holiday clubs to help families cope with the financial pressures that school holidays can bring.

“Our activities will range from sports and games to trips to local parks and cooking and will take place every Wednesday and Friday while each child will get a meal. It’s a great way to help children who otherwise couldn’t benefit from these.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, cabinet member for community and inclusivity said: “Last year the council trialled working with a number of community groups to provide school holiday activities, thanks to the council’s holiday activities and eat well fund.

“Based on the positive feedback received, we are delighted to extend this project so that many more children can benefit during school holidays, when some families struggle to make ends meet.

“We are working closely with all organisations receiving the funding, to ensure that throughout all school holidays this year, children and families under financial strain are informed and can benefit from what’s on offer in their area.

“We encourage anyone interested to go on telford.gov.uk/haewfund where they will find a list of all organisations taking part in the programme, with contact details to get in touch and find out more about the clubs running in their area.”