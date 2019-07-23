'Call the police': Screams in Telford street turn out to be woman giving birth

Members of Telford Patrol responded to calls about a woman screaming loudly outside a house in Lorimer Place, High Ercall.

But when they got to the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service had already arrived – and so had a new baby girl.

It happened before 5.30am today. New dad Connor Turner, 24, said mother and baby were both doing fine.

Paige Harker, 21, started getting contractions early this morning.

But when they left to get to the hospital, she was unable to get there in time.

The new baby girl was delivered by Paige's mother and Connor's mother.

Just been to a call for a domestic assault in progress, after a female heard screaming loudly outside an address



Arrive to find @OFFICIALWMAS on scene with the female & her 5 minute old baby



A delivery not a domestic, that explains the screams!



Congratulations guys 😊



20450 pic.twitter.com/fZLWGXlm1Z — Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) July 23, 2019

