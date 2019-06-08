Discounts for military in Telford on Armed Forces Day

The council has announced that armed forces personnel, including regulars, reserves, veterans as well as their families, will be able to get discounts during on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.

The offers will include free adventure golf, free disc golf, a free day pass to use Horsehay Village Golf Centre aspirations health & fitness facilities, a free round of golf at Horsehay Village Golf Centre (after 12pm and booking required), free public swim or family swim, and a half price family ski school session at Telford Ski Centre between 2pm and 4pm, with booking required.

On Saturday, June 29, the council will also be holding an Armed Forces Family fun day in Telford Town Park.

Flag

There will be special military vehicle displays plus group shows from local forces reserve units, cadets and regular forces from the Army, Navy and the Royal Air force, as well as the usual entertainment, activities, food and drink.

The council will also fly the armed forces flag from the roof of Addenbrooke House in Telford between Friday, June 21, and Friday, July 5.

Councillor Raj Mehta, cabinet member for communities and inclusivity said: “We are proud to support Armed Forces Day 2019 and say thank you to the servicemen, women and also their families who are committed to protecting our country.

“As well as offering a range of discounts for our leisure facilities during armed forces weekend our free family fun day is also a fantastic way to support and thank you our armed forces community here in the borough.”

Armed Forces Day is a national celebration and there are hundreds of events taking place across the country. Visit armedforcesday.org.uk to find out more.