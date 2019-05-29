Severn Hospice to open its gardens in Telford and Shrewsbury

The beautiful gardens of Severn Hospice will play host to two open garden events across both its sites over the coming weeks.

Hundreds are set to flock to the gardens in Bicton, Shrewsbury on Sunday and Apley Castle, Telford the following weekend on June 2.

There will be a tour of the gardens, a chance to meet the alpacas as well as a raffle, tombola, refreshments and much more.

Julie Burroughs, volunteer gardener at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our gardens to the public over the next few weeks.

“Both our four-acre site in Telford and 13-acre plot in Shrewsbury have such an important role in the care we provide and offer therapeutic areas for patients and their loved ones to relax in and enjoy.

“There are more than 50 of us volunteers who work hard all year round to keep them looking their best, so it will be great to be able to show off everyone’s hard work.”

Bird feeders, boxes, wildlife shelters and pre-loved tools will also be available to purchase on the day, with all proceeds helping to support families living with incurable illnesses.

There will be a large selection of plants grown by the charity’s supporters on sale.

Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on both dates, entry costs £2 per person and under 16s go free.

The charity’s gardens are cared for by its team of volunteers whose skills range from complete beginners to those with years of experience and very green fingers.

There are currently volunteer vacancies available on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at both Telford and Shrewsbury.

For more information contact Frances Gardiner on 01743 236565 or go to www.severnhospice.org.uk/join-us/volunteer.