Super loo for Telford supermarket

As part of the Changing Places project, aimed at integrating facilities in public spaces to meet everyone's needs, Closomat has been contracted to install the toilet in Morrisons, on Spring Hill.

Claire Haymes, Closomat Changing Places project co-ordinator, said; “Campaigners for Changing Places have told us that they’ve had to abandon their trolley and leave the store because their loved one has needed toilet facilities while doing the weekly shop, and there has been nowhere suitable for them in the store. They need more space, and special equipment to help lift and transfer from a wheelchair for example.

“Morrisons is the only major supermarket chain that is providing these facilities to a size and specification that they can be used by the potentially millions of people who need them.

"The facility means that people with disabilities, and those that care for them, can now at least shop at their local Morrisons in Wellington, knowing there are suitable toilets if they need.”

Each facility comes fitted with a ceiling track hoist, peninsular toilet, height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and wheelchair accessible entrances.