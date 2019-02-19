Vandals smash police car in Telford

The stone left a big shatter mark in the windscreen of the vehicle, but fortunately, no officers were inside and nobody was hurt.

The incident happened in Burford, Brookside on Valentine's Day and, although an appeal for information was put out on social media, nobody has come forward.

PCSO Katy Forster, from the Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "It was at the top of Burford at about 5.25pm. They've caused damage to the window with a stone. It looks like it was thrown from the roof of a garage. No-one was in the car at the time."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

It comes just weeks after West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion welcomed a man being charged under a new bill to protect emergency workers.

Offenders who commit offences against police, fire and ambulance services workers are now facing harsher punishments after the Assault on Emergency Workers Bill came into effect in November last year. The new law makes certain offences aggravated when committed against emergency workers, giving courts the power to impose stronger sentences, doubling the maximum sentence for an assault against an emergency worker from six to 12 months in prison.