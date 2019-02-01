Telford man had heart attack after choking on food

Thomas Antony Ayres, 83, was staying at the Hatton Court Nursing Home in Telford and recovering from a broken hip when the incident occurred on January 16.

An inquest into his death was held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday, where Shropshire Coroner John Ellery heard the circumstances that led to Mr Ayres' death.

Coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden told the inquest that Mr Ayres, a retired technician, was having occupational therapy at the home after suffering a stroke.

He was eating his lunch at the nursing home when he was found by staff to be having a cardiac arrest.

Staff said he was choking on his food, and CPR was conducted before an ambulance was called for.

He had a piece of sausage in his throat, and was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where work was carried out on his chest.

His family then said he would not want any further CPR, so it was stopped and he passed away at 3.05pm.

Dr James Collins gave one of the causes of death as food aspiration, and coroner Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.