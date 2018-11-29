Telford at 50: A town with a bright future, says MP Mark Pritchard

"Telford came of age years ago as it attracted domestic and international investment in food, car and defence manufacturing, but it is still right and proper to celebrate the town's coming of age at fifty," he said.

"It is a town which is much misunderstood. It is not a typical new town in the sense of concrete piles, despite recent over-development in some residential areas, but is green and semi-rural in so much of its character.

"Its leisure and retail shopping offer is also a huge plus, with award-winning museums and national anchor retailers, notwithstanding, the modern online onslaughts.

"With many quality schools and with surrounding countryside which attracts thousands of tourists each year, Telford has character and depth unapproached by any other new town in England.

"A town of aspiration and opportunity. A town with an industrial past, now with a new fourth industrial revolution future. A town for all seasons. A town with a bright future."