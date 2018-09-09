Police increase patrols near Telford school after reports of a man acting suspiciously

The incident happened on Thursday near Holy Trinity Academy, Teece Drive, in Priorslee, which took to social media to alert parents.

In a Twitter post the school stated: "A year 7 student from Holy Trinity Academy was approached today - by a grey blue van. Someone inside the van pointed for him to get inside the van. Fortunately, a member of the student’s family arrived at that moment and the van drove away. Please ask your child to be vigilant and aware of the incident."

Stranger Danger alert - Holy Trinity Academy



A year 7 boy walked home from school (HTA) and waited at a bus stop on Priorslee Avenue for his family to collect.. A grey blue van pulled up and pointed to him to get in the back of the van.

Fortunately the students family pulled up to pick the student up and the van drove off. Police have been contacted.

West Mercia Police spokeswoman Eleanor Harris said officers were called about a suspicious vehicle near the bus stop in Teece Drive.

"It was reported someone in the vehicle, a grey transit van, had seemingly indicated to an 11-year-old boy to get in. Inquiries are on-going to establish whether or not anything untoward took place. A visible police presence will be in the area this afternoon and next week to offer reassurance," Ms Harris said.