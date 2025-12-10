Woman in hospital after crash in Tenbury Wells

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two people were released from the car following the crash in Brown Clee Road, which occurred around 1pm.

West Mercia Police said the incident involved one vehicle, which had ended up in a ditch.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Clee Hill Road in Tenbury Wells around 1.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday December 10) after a car left the road and came to stop in a ditch.

“One woman was taken to hospital. No arrests made.”

The ambulance service said the woman was taken to hospital for “precautionary checks”.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a single car RTC on Clee Hill Road, Tenbury Wells at 1.06pm.

“One ambulance attended the scene and assessed the two occupants, a man and a woman. The woman was conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further precautionary checks.”