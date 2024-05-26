Motorhome catches light in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Bromfield Road at around 2.20pm on Sunday following reports of a caravan fire in Ludlow.

A fire crew discovered a motorhome alight on the driveway.

A spokesperson said the fire was under control at around 3.05pm. The spokesperson added: "Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish and thermal imaging camera to check temperatures. Crews are currently damping down and have removed bottled gas and appliances from the motorhome."