Motorhome catches light in Ludlow

Firefighters had to extinguish a blaze after a motorhome caught fire on a Ludlow driveway.

By Richard Williams
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Bromfield Road at around 2.20pm on Sunday following reports of a caravan fire in Ludlow.

A fire crew discovered a motorhome alight on the driveway.

A spokesperson said the fire was under control at around 3.05pm. The spokesperson added: "Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish and thermal imaging camera to check temperatures. Crews are currently damping down and have removed bottled gas and appliances from the motorhome."

