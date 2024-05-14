Town announces plans to mark 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow Town Council, in collaboration with Ludlow Castle and Ludlow Chamber of Trade, will be marking the anniversary with a picnic and the lighting of a beacon.

It will be 80 years since Allied forces opened up a second front by against the Nazi occupation of Europe. They landed on five beaches in Normandy before pushing on into France and ending the Second World War within one year.

Residents have been invited to join a picnic celebration at Ludlow Castle on Thursday June 6 from 6.30 pm.

The town council says this community event commemorates the courage and bravery of the many who sacrificed their lives to secure our freedom. Residents are encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy entertainment and food vendors within the Castle Walls.

Ludlow, along with the rest of the country will also be lighting a beacon at 9.15 pm to mark the special occasion.

Newly elected Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite said: “This event holds profound significance in honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.

“We are pleased to invite the local community to join us for an evening of reflection and entertainment.”

Ludlow Town Council is working collaboratively with Ludlow Castle and the Chamber of Trade to mark this special occasion.

If you know of any other events in Shropshire to mark the anniversary email newsroom@shropshirestar.co.uk