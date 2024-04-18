Vintage Basil Brush loses his Boom! Boom! but Ludlow Repair Cafe whizzes do what they can

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This Basil Brush toy brought in to a previous Ludlow Repair Cafe was in a pretty poor state, needed sewing up and his trademark "Boom! Boom!" was not working.

Cuddly toy Basil was worked on by Paul Beeden during the January Repair Café, then Allan Read took the foxy little feller home to try and get the voice box working, sadly with no success. He was then sewn up by Mandy Furness.

The restored Basil is at least in one piece, albeit without the boom boom.

Now the residents of Ludlow are being given another chance to bring their loved items to the repair cafe at Elim Church Hall in Lower Galdeford, on Saturday, April 27.

Di Lyle, of the cafe, said: "With the weather finally brightening up – and drying up too, we hope – catching up on gardening and DIY tasks is likely to be top of people’s ‘to do’ lists, so the April Repair Café could be perfect timing for those items which aren’t working quite like they did when they were last used."

The cafe will open from 9.30am to 12pm noon. As usual, this is a drop-off session with the organisers asking for electrical items - except TVs - to be dropped off between 9.30am and 10.30am.

All items must be collected on the day between 11.30am and 12.15pm and all items must be cleaned beforehand.

For anyone unable to get to the Elim church on the day, the Ludlow Repair Café offers its at-home service which operates throughout the year.

"As it says on their advertising, don’t bin it, but bring it. Every repair saves the owner money and in the long term, saves the planet," said Di.

For more information or to join the merry band of repairers, contact Di Lyle on 07784 620624 or email ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com.