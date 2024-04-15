Nominations now open for Ludlow Civic Awards 2024

Nominations have been opened by Ludlow Town Council and the winners will be announced at the annual Mayor Making Ceremony next month.

These awards aim to recognise individuals and groups who contribute to the community and go above and beyond. Residents are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates for the following categories:

Civic Award: Individuals over 18 years of age

Young Person’s Civic Award: Individuals under 18 years of age

Community Group Civic Award: Community Groups

Nominations must be accompanied by a citation outlining the reasons for the nominations.

Detailed criteria and the nomination application form are available online at ludlow.gov.uk. Paper copies will also be available from the Guildhall, Mill Street. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday 3April 30 2024.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Within Ludlow, unsung heroes and groups are making extraordinary contributions to our community. The Ludlow Civic Awards offer a platform to shine a spotlight and celebrate their invaluable impact”.

The presentation of the Civic Awards will take place at the Mayor Making Ceremony on Wednesday May 22, 2024, 7pm. The ceremony will be held at Ludlow Methodist Church, Broad Street.

All residents are invited to attend this special occasion. Mayor Making will not only celebrate the recipients of the Ludlow Civic Awards but also witness the swearing-in of the new Mayor and the appointment of individuals to various civic and ceremonial roles.