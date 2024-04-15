Cancer support group raises £500 for teenage cause at special quiz night

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow Cancer Support Group's (LCSG) quiz night at the town's golf club on Saturday was the last of a season of various fundraisers at the venue.

Malcolm Weaver, a director on Ludlow Golf Club’s management board, organised the event attended by 20 teams. The £500 raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Rosemary Wood, LCSG chairman, said: “Ludlow Cancer Support Group gave £780 to the trust in 2023.

"Our total gift will be £1,280 which exceeds the £1,000 we aimed for originally.

"Our thanks go to founder member, Rita Rogers, who facilitated the quiz evening, and who organised the raffle, raising a further £300, which goes to the group.”

Malcolm set up the charity quiz nights at Ludlow Golf Club in 2020, and to date around £10,000 has been raised for local children’s sports and national charities.

LCSG’s quiz was the final one for this season.

It is said that every day, seven young people in the UK aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets in the Parish Room of St Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, on the second and fourth Friday of each month, except August.

Membership is free for anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, and friends and family are welcome.