Customer gets locked in Aldi loo

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The customer found themselves under able to get out of the cubicle after they visited the toilets at Aldi in Ludlow due to a faulty lock.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the budge retailer in Station Drive at around 3.35pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said a fire crew used “small gear” to release the customer from the cubicle who was freed after 20 minutes of being stuck.