Man faces crown court trial after pleading not guilty to three offences against woman
A Ludlow man faces a crown court trial after pleading not guilty to intentionally strangling and causing actual bodily harm to a woman.
By David Tooley
Richard Dalton, aged 43, of Upper Galdeford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday where he had three charges read to him by the clerk.
He has been accused of and pleaded not guilty to all three counts which are alleged to have taken place in Ludlow on Friday, March 1, 2024.