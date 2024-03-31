Drive-thru Costa planned after supermarket site attracts no interest as petrol station

Blackfriars Developments has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build a drive-thru Costa Coffee next to the Rocks Green Sainsbury's on the outskirts of Ludlow.

In 2017 planners granted approval for the supermarket and a filling station.

But, a planning statement from WSP, on behalf of Blackfriars Developments, has confirmed the owners now want to replace the petrol station with a coffee shop.

They said there has been no interest in taking the site on as a petrol station.

The statement says: "Since the opening of the Sainsbury’s there has not been any demand for a petrol filling station in this location.

"This might be because of the opening of the Applegreen petrol filling station a few years ago at Broomfield Road.

"The lack of interest in the petrol filling station has led to the parcel of land being underutilised.