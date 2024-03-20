Down at heel but high in hope new project launched to brighten up market town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Like almost everywhere else in Shropshire Ludlow has been hit by the scourge of empty shops as the tourist hot spot falls victim to the retirement of independent traders, and the power of economic super trends.

Now a fightback of sorts has started with the formation of Brighter Ludlow, a plan to get the community to put vibrant installations on shop windows.

It is the brainchild of Anabelle de Gersigny of Gather, Tracey Huffer Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East and Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North.

A statement from the trio said that Ludlow town centre is still doing well but some areas look a bit down at heel of late.

"We have too many empty shops. Too many blank windows. The reasons for this are complex. Online retail. Supermarkets. Parking charges. Rents. Rates. And retirement of owners of independent businesses. Empty shops are not good for the people who live in our town. They are not good for our visitor economy."

They add that as citizens, artists and councillors they "have no powers to fill empty shops".

But their aim is to smarten things up with Brighter Ludlow, which is an arts initiative looking to create vibrant installations in shop windows, led by the community.

Working with Gather, a new cowork, arts and cultural space in East Hamlet, they aim to get going quickly.

"We have raised initial funding from ST8 Studios and Hundred House Coffee," the statement reads.

"We are calling on schools, nurseries and anyone keen to take part as we develop a series of scrolls and banners to activate the empty shop windows. Shops who are keen to join in with posters are also welcome."

They have notched up the first victory with the owner of the battered looking shop that used to host Costa Coffee at 4-5 King Street has already giving permission to fill the windows.

"All our art will stay in place until new tenants take over the spaces," adds the statement.

"If a shop is empty for a long time, and let us hope not, we will replenish the art. Empty windows help no one."

They say it is a community art project presenting a great opportunity to involve as many people as they can and take ownership over the identity of our beautiful town.

"This project is for everyone," adds the statement. "Not just creatives. Anyone keen to try their hand at screen printing. It is for the younger generation, the older community and everyone in between."

A community arts workshop will be held on Events Square, outside Ludlow Castle, from 10am to 4pm Easter Saturday, March 30. They want people to drop by and take part.

"This is the start of a project that we hope will brighten up our town centre and make it attractive for new retailers and for visitors.

"Like the Ludlow Mural project nearly five years ago there is no committee. No structure. No firm plans. What we have is ambition. And a burning desire for a Brighter Ludlow."

The Easter Saturday project was commissioned by Hundred House Coffee under the banner of Tether.

Each participant is invited to create their own print – screening an image inspired by Ludlow onto a continuous scroll of paper.

One artwork links to the next, tethered by a visible crossover. ⁠

Using a limited series of illustrations and colours, but through endless possible variations, they say they can celebrate both our differences and our shared qualities.⁠

"For the Ludlow edition, we are calling on the community to share images that mean Ludlow to them – is it rivers, hills, the castle, the market, tractors?

"From these, artist duo Toucan Tango will develop a portfolio of shapes and forms that relate back to the unique qualities of the town."