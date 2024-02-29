Widow of Only Fools and Horses star John Challis bids an emotional farewell to their home of 26 years

Only Fools and Horses star John Challis, who played used car salesman Boycie in the long running sitcom, died of cancer in September 2021 at the age of 79.

The couple shared a home at Wigmore Abbey, near Ludlow on the south Shropshire border, for 26 years. It was a place they loved and spoke about their passion for the area.

Now John's widow Carol Challis has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she is bereft at leaving her old house behind but that John had connections to Somerset, too.

Mrs Challis posted on her @BeingBoycie account: "I have left the old house behind and I am bereft, but here I am in Somerset, looking through all your messages of support and words of encouragement. There have been 871k views of my original post and I’m glad that so many people have enjoyed all the garden pics over the years.

The cast of Only Fools and Horses with John Challis at the front

"So, my heartfelt thanks to everyone for helping me through the past terrible three years. John,then Simon, now The Lurg. Let’s raise a glass to all these fine men who have been such a big part of my life, and then I’ll shut up."

Earlier she had posted: "The time has come. Farewell old house, our home for the past 26 years. I’m leaving today for a different life down in Somerset and it’s all a bit overwhelming."

Mrs Challis runs the X account to keep her beloved husband's memories alive and her original post has now been seen by nearly 850,000 people.