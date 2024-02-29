Hunt celebrates first ladies' day that raised hundreds for breast cancer cause

The Ludlow Hunt operates within the counties of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and its event earlier this year raised £560 for Breast Cancer Now.

The money could support five people to attend Living with Secondary Breast Cancer – group sessions which help people with incurable secondary breast cancer to access expert information and meet other women in the same situation.

The morning meet, at the end of January, began with pink fizz and breakfast canapes organised by the Ludlow Hunt Club and hosted by The Daly Family.

Jenny Allen

Behind non-jumping and jumping field masters, followers then crossed prime Ludlow country.

Farrier Martin Darby followed all day to ensure that the horses were catered for, replacing 10 shoes throughout the event.

Jenny Allen, secretary of the Ludlow Hunt and organiser of the Ladies’ Day, said: “Our trail hunting Ladies’ Day was hugely supported by so many wonderful women from all around the UK.

"It was a beautiful day where we enjoyed some winter sunshine and thanks to our generous and supportive farmers and landowners, we were proud to show off the glorious Ludlow countryside to our fellow trail hunting ladies.

"It was even better that we were able to raise money for a very important charity which is a lifeline for so many people living with breast cancer.

"It was our first Ladies’ Day, and I have a feeling it won’t be the last.”

Kate Johnston, community fundraising executive at Breast Cancer Now: “We want to say a huge thank you to Jenny for organising the Ludlow Hunt Ladies Day to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, with around 55,000 women and 370 men diagnosed every year. Supporting those affected has never been more important. Our ambition is that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live and be supported to live well. We can only achieve this through the generous donations of our supporters.”

During the day, Sarah-Jane Layton won the top prize of a magnum of champagne in the meet raffle draw.

The Ludlow Hunt is a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), the governing body for the six hound associations.

Across England’s trail hunting community, more than £460,000 for 92 charities was raised during the course of the last season.