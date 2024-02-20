Development approved for former pumpkin patch

The development, earmarked for vacant grassland on the Ludlow Food Centre development in Bromfield, will see new office space built for applicants Earl of Plymouth Estates Ltd to replace their existing facility in the village.

The expansion of the Bromfield Village site will see the new structure built next to the existing plant centre and farm shop on the site, which has been trading since 2007. The plans provide office space for around 35 employees with a mixture of open plan and closed offices.

The scheme was previously granted planning permission in April 2023, but came back before planners for further approval following design changes to the main building.

“Our client seeks to relocate and up-size from their current offices which are currently located in a separate development 200m south of Bromfield Village development,” said a planning statement prepared by RRA Architects.

“The new office building will facilitate the growing team at the Plymouth estate establishment housing private and open-plan office space. The current office is a converted agricultural building that isn’t fit for purpose to operate to modern commercial standards.

“A listed building in its own right, significant alterations would be required to upgrade the facility that would not be deemed appropriate for such a building with significant heritage where a residential conversion would be more appropriate.”

The scheme will provide an additional 16 parking spaces along with cycle storage for staff, most of whom travel to work on foot or by bike, the applicant says.

The plan was approved subject to a number of conditions, with the developer required to supply a drainage scheme and a construction plan to detail how the scheme will be managed to avoid disruption during building works.

A request from the council’s historic environment team for an archaeological investigation of the site, which they rate as containing “moderate to high archaeological potential” due to the possible presence of a temporary Roman fort and track-way nearby, was not included in conditions.

In a decision notice, Shropshire Council planners said the layout, scale and appearance of the proposed development is acceptable for its location.

“The design of the building is of high quality and respects the character of its context and the site history, and is well screened against the back drop of mature vegetation,” said Tabitha Lythe, Shropshire Council’s Planning and Development Services Manager.