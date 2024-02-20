Ludlow Residents Group is planning to hold its second meeting on the first Saturday in March and has been trying in vain to get an official representative to speak at its next meeting.

A statement from the group said it is a "disgrace our elected officials refuse to engage with the residents on important issues".

"How can we have an open and transparent cooperation between Ludlow residents and its town council if they refuse to engage with us?"

On the agenda are the collapse of Ludlow town walls more than a decade ago and proposed boundary changes involving Ludford Parish Council.

Di Lyle, who recently resigned a seat on Ludlow Town Council, and is now a leading light on the 700-strong residents group, said the response is 'disappointing'.