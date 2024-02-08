Two-vehicle crash closes south Shropshire road - fire service sends four crews

The crash occurred at around 11.50am on Thursday when the two vehicles collided on the A4117 in Hopton Wafers, between Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer.

West Mercia Police said the road was blocked in both directions and appealed for drivers to find an alternative route.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines - from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington have been sent to the incident, which is ongoing.

More to follow.