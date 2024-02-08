Shropshire Star
Close

Two-vehicle crash closes south Shropshire road - fire service sends four crews

Motorists are being advised to avoid an A-road in south Shropshire following a two-vehicle collision.

By Richard Williams
Published
The road is closed in both directions

The crash occurred at around 11.50am on Thursday when the two vehicles collided on the A4117 in Hopton Wafers, between Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer.

West Mercia Police said the road was blocked in both directions and appealed for drivers to find an alternative route.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines - from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington have been sent to the incident, which is ongoing.

More to follow.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular