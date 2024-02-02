Politicians welcome work this month to instal lift at Ludlow Railway Station on Saturday nights

The work will install a brand-new, fully accessible lift onto the existing footbridge on platform 1. This is funded by the Department for Transport as part of the Access for All programme.

Residents have been sent a letter stating that the work will take place on Saturday nights February 10, 17 and 24 between 10pm and 6am.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne MP said: “I worked hard to ensure Ludlow was included in the Access for All funding, meeting transport ministers to make the case. So I am very pleased to see progress in putting in the new lift in Platform 1, which will improve accessibility across platforms for rail users from Ludlow. I look forward to seeing it completed in due course.”

Mr Dunne says after he successfully lobbied the Government to provide funding to improve accessibility across the platforms, work started last October to improve accessibility at Ludlow station.

Over the next three weeks, work will begin to lift the new lift shaft and operating equipment.

Mr Dunne says to keep the public and construction staff safe Network Rail will be closing the road around Ludlow station (Station Drive) on the dates and times listed below but to also note these dates can change.

The station will remain open to passengers during work. The project is due to be completed by summer 2024.

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said the work is essential to ensure that passengers with limited mobility can access the station platforms.

He added: "Problems with turning out of Tesco have been eased by moving the lights.

"The overnight road closures will not have a significant impact on the town but I will be asking for the lane closure on Station Drive to be lifted before Easter, which beginning of the main visitor season in our town.

"The extension means that the closure of part of Galdeford car park and on the station car park will continue for longer."